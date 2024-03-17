Janneke Schopman is in the Netherlands for a week when she talks about her life as a hockey coach in an Amsterdam café in the late autumn of 2023. She stays with family, her home is in the United States, where she worked for the American Hockey Association for more than five years. “I have a visa and a green card.”

A few days after our conversation, she leaves for India to prepare the Indian hockey players for the Olympic qualifying tournament, in front of their own audience in Ranchi. Schopman doesn't know whether she will make it to the Summer Games in Paris, she says. Not everyone at the Indian Hockey Association is happy with her. Dismissal is on the cards, if she can believe the rumors. “I still notice that women in India have little respect. I'm leaving India anyway. But you can't write that down.”

Schopman (46) has now retired. India, number four at the Tokyo Games, missed out on an Olympic ticket in January. Her contract continued until the summer, but she resigned last month The Indian Express strong criticism on working conditions in the country: “I look at the difference in the way men's coaches are treated, or between the women and the men's team. I shouldn't speak for them, so I won't. I love them. They work so hard, they do what I ask of them, they want to learn. But for me personally, because I am from the Netherlands and have worked in the US, this country is extremely difficult as a woman. Because I come from a culture where you can have an opinion and where it is valued,” she told the Indian newspaper.

Olympic and world champion

Janneke Schopman (1977) made her debut in 2001 in the Dutch hockey team. She retired in 2010 as Olympic and world champion, among other things. She became a coach at major league club SCHC, left for the US in 2014 and worked as an (assistant) national coach of the Indian hockey players from 2020.

Schopman does not want to say anything else about it for the time being, she let us know via WhatsApp. We do decide that our earlier conversation can be published. After all, this interview series is about her vision on the coaching profession, not necessarily about current events. Although India is never far away at the café table in Amsterdam. “I really enjoy working with those girls. It's not all that and it never will be,” she says.

Why don't you resign now, if you have such difficulty with the position of women in India?

“Last summer [2022] I was in the Netherlands after the Commonwealth Games. Then my family and friends told me to stop. I was back in the Netherlands at Christmas and things went a little better. I have found a mode, but it is intense.”

You have also been away from the Netherlands for ten years. Do you miss life here?

“If you go to live in India, you are suddenly very happy with what the Netherlands is like. But I'll leave it open. I find coaching extremely fascinating, that's why I've been doing it for so long. I am [in 2014] I went to America because I had always wanted to go abroad. When I finished high school I wanted to study in America and play hockey, but then I was in the Dutch Juniors. During my time in America I worked on a coaching philosophy as a project. What is important to me? Why do I coach? Why do I do things the way I do them? I coach mainly for the development of athletes as people, not purely for the sport.”

So you don't necessarily have to work in sports. You are a civil engineer and worked for years at the Heijmans construction company.

“But hockey is a very nice medium for me. I just really enjoy training. I come up with those exercises, I start thinking about them. I recently received feedback from the players through the physical trainer. They felt that they could not use their maximum speed in the competitions. That means that they don't do it in training either. Okay, how can we change that without just running stupid? Then I come up with something new. And because everything is now measured, I get feedback very quickly: is it working? Then I also think that it has to work technically and tactically, otherwise it doesn't make sense. I just really enjoy that part of my job. And also the psychological story: who are you as a person and where do you want to go? I think you learn a lot from top sport.”

Janneke Schopman with the Indian team in the Netherlands at the Pro League and the World Cup in 2022.

Photos: ANP

Schopman speaks from experience. She played 212 times for the Dutch national team, winning all the major prizes. In seventeen seasons at the highest level in the Netherlands, she won seven national titles with Den Bosch, the club that dominated the Dutch women's league for two decades. But her coaching career started in Rotterdam, where as an 18-year-old first-team player she took charge of a youth team. When she transferred to Den Bosch, she started working with A1 girls. “Because I liked it.”

Define 'fun'.

“What is important to me is that athletes can be themselves. That they learn to make their own choices, that they contribute to a bigger picture. In such a philosophy you then have to define values, and one of my values ​​is hard work. That's just what I do, who I am. You should be free to make your own choices. I may be the coach, but if players on the field think things should be different, they should be able to do so.”

About this series

For this interview series, NRC talks to top coaches about their profession. These are personal conversations that revolve around the question of how they bring out the best in their athletes and themselves. About leadership, team spirit and moments in their careers from which they have learned.

And what if that choice turns out wrong?

“Then you learn from it and it still benefits you.”

Have you always coached like this?

“In my first matches with the youth I was shouting on the sidelines, because I thought they should all be like me. But during my time as a player in Rotterdam I had conversations with a psychologist who later helped me a lot as a coach. I learned to be more relaxed. To put things into perspective. And fast forward: the team psychologist I now work with introduced me to mindfulness. I learned that it doesn't matter that you are stressed, as long as you realize that you are stressed. You learn to accept what you feel and think. As a player I was extremely stressed. At Den Bosch I thought every match that we were going to lose. Even against lesser teams, if everyone thought about it more easily. And yet the Den Bosch way worked for me.”

What is the Den Bosch way?

“That you know what you want, how you want it and that you all go in one direction in a certain, hard way. But there are many people who cannot make it this way, but who can do so in a different way. I am a coach who says: try it your way.”

When you retired from top hockey in 2010, you immediately started coaching full-time at SCHC, an old competitor. Were you ready for that yet?

“I don't need a lot of time to understand how something works, so I often went way too fast. My assistant at SCHC often held a mirror up to me. She said: you listen to criticism, but you actually say 'no'. I had to listen better and ask questions. Everyone has their own story, and that is sometimes very difficult, because some people are far removed from you. But I also did the same there as with Den Bosch girls A1. I think school is very important, at Den Bosch I wanted them all to pass their final exams. Even if they missed training because of it. That is the common thread: I like to place responsibility with the players.”

Photo ANP

In India too?

“India is a country of acceptance. There is a lot of poverty, from which people cannot escape. I told the girls: you do have influence on the hockey field. But outside it is different. That is very difficult for them. Around National Yoga Day, the players were told that they had to be on a plane at seven o'clock the next morning to attend a yoga clinic somewhere – that's how it works in India. Of course they didn't want that. “Call the Hockey India chairman,” I said to my captain. She did. The hockey association finds it difficult that the players now have an opinion. 'Your opinion', they said to me.”

The group has become more assertive?

“They are increasingly learning to stand up for themselves, but that is extremely complicated. A nineteen-year-old player would have been taken out of the training camp by her father if she had not been selected. To marry.”

You're more of a life coach?

“I really try to help them. I'm also kind of a do-gooder. My bond with the players is special. There is so much potential here, they can play really good hockey. India can structurally take the place of Argentina [de nummer twee achter Nederland], but I'm no longer there. They must get a good coach who will develop them further. Ultimately, the culture here is that people work hard and achieve results based on fear. But if they want to get to the top three, they have to want it themselves and make their own choices. Dare to say what is bothering them. That is a prerequisite for taking the next step. What I, full circledid it myself when I was young.”