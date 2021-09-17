Hockey Champion Lukko knocked down the hard tense Flies in the winning goal race

Sport, which had lost three times, suffered a 4-3 victory over KalPa in its home hall.

Finland Defending the championship from last season, Lukko knocked down Kärpät 5–4 in his home match in Rauma after the victory. The hit hit Arttu Ilomäki.

The victory was for Luko in its four matches in a row in a row.

The opening goal of the lock was scored by the American striker in the first set Scott Pooley. More than five and a half years old youth world champion Vili Saarijärvi increased Luko’s lead by a superiority in the second installment to 2-0.

Lukko led 4–1 in the third set, but Kärpät absorbed the three-goal difference and stretched the match to extra time. Kärpät made his last two third set hits after playing without a goalkeeper.

Saarijärvi and Kärppien Jesse Koskenkorva scored 1 + 1 points each in the match.

In Vaasa The home team Sport, which took a 4-3 home victory, facilitated KalPa’s task with mistakes made at the beginning.

First 19 years old Kasper Simontaival got the first goal of his KalPa career and 1-0 hit Sport defender in the first round Emil Johansson after misfeed. At the beginning of the second batch KalPan Aapeli Räsänen scored a 2-1 lead when the puck went to the finish of the Sport defender Juho Tommilan from the skate.

Simontaival acknowledged Sport Olavi Vauhkonen After leveling 2-2 straight after the feed, overtaking 3 to 2 in the evening. Michael Keränen however, leveled again for Sport in the third set by overwhelming to 3–3.

The experienced Vauhkonen scored 1 + 2 points for Sport.

In their third match, the Pelicans took the second victory of the series as the Lahti crew covered last season’s silver team TPS 1-0 in their home trough. The only goal scored by Pelekans in the fourth minute was the Czech striker Jiri Smejkal.

Pelicans guard Emil Larmi kept zero with 22 fights.

HPK and the Aces puck in the first two rounds in Hämeenlinna without goals. After two hits in the third round, the start time was 1-1.

Canadian striker Michael Joly settled a 2-1 home win for HPK

JYP also took two league points with an extra time win. It is sealed by JYP Canadian striker who struck out against KooKoo with 2 to 1 superiority Braden Christoffer.

The only losing team in the league is Ilves from Tampere. It has won both of its two matches in regular time.

