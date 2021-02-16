Hockey Carolina’s Teräväinen recorded a fierce effort when the team defeated Laine Columbus 7–3

Joonas Korpisalo conceded five goals and skated to a substitution after the second set.

Hockey Finnish striker Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL Teuvo Teräväinen made a wild power score of 1 + 3 as Carolina beat the Columbus Blue Jackets by a crushing 7-3.

Also former chain friends Sebastian Aho and Patrik Laine were able to measure each other. Aho, who scored the opening goal and one pass to Carolina, was stronger. Laine recorded one entry for Columbus.

Mixed Brock McGinn that Jordan Staal hit Carolina twice. Sharply, McGinn took four points from the match thanks to his two passes.

With Columbus’ goal, Carolina took shots Joonas Korpisalo, who scored five goals in the first two rounds and succeeded in the fights 20 times. The third team changed to the goal Elvis Merzlikinsin, who blocked seven shots out of nine.

Carolina’s goal swelled throughout the game James Reimer, who rejected 37 times.

The Hurricanes and Blue Jackets met for the third time this season. In previous games, each team has won one.

Florida teams In the match between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers, it was the latter’s turn to shine. The Panthers won the match 6-4.

Panthers Alexander Barkov scored his team’s fifth goal and scored the fourth. Eetu Luostarinen took the second goal.

In the encounter between St. Louis Blues and Arizona Coyotes, the Finnish guards of the teams Ville Husso and Antti Raanta were at rest. Arizona won the minor goal 1-0.

The Blues and Coyotes have played against each other seven times this season. Coyotes has won four of the games.