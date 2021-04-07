Hockey Carolina’s Sebastian Aho scored three goals, Florida’s Barkov two hits lean comfort

Rangers’ Kaapo Kako got the sixth goal of the season.

Hockey Finnish striker Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL Sebastian Aho scored as many as three goals when Carolina knocked down the Florida Panthers 5-2. Aho have now collected 21 goal passes this season.

Finnish Captain of the Florida Panthers Alexander Barkovin the two goals ended up being a skinny consolation in the match, though Florida led the match after two sets with Barkov’s goals.

Carolina’s second Finnish striker Teuvo Teräväinen was still on the sidelines due to a concussion, but has returned to skate. Sharp has last played more than a month ago. He has been on the sidelines earlier this season due to a concussion as well as a coronary infection. Teräväinen has only accumulated 13 games.

Florida Eetu Luostarinen and Juho Lammikko missed points in the match. Finnish defender in Florida Markus Nutivaara was not in the lineup.

New Finnish striker for York Rangers Kaapo Kakko scored 1 + 1 against Pittsburgh Penguins. The rooster baited Alexis Lafrenieren scored a 5-1 victory and scored a 6-2 hit for the Rangers themselves. The finish was sixth for Kako of the season. The Rangers won the match 8-4.

Of the Finns of Pittsburgh Kasperi Kapanen was still injured and a defender Juuso Riikola followed the match from the spectator side.

The weakest team in the NHL this season, Buffalo Sabers, defeated the New Jersey Devils 5–3. The last goal of the match was scored by Buffalon Rasmus Ristolainen, whose shot from home defensive went to New Jersey to an empty goal. For Ristolainen, the goal was the fourth of the season.

Finns from New Jersey Janne Kuokkanen and Sami Vatanen missed points in the match, as did Buffalo Henri Jokiharju. Even after the morning ice, Buffalo’s team was expected to play the third Finn Arttu Ruotsalainen, but his NHL debut was postponed to a later date.

Nashville The Predators took a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings after a winning shot race. Nashville Mikael Granlund scored their ninth goal of the season. Granlund’s 2-2 draw helped Nashville overtime and eventually into a winning shot race. In that, Nashville was more advanced when Hair Saros stopped both Detroit companies.

Nashville Eeli Tolvanella was a more awkward evening, as the Finn was on the ice during both goals in Detroit. Detroit experienced Valtteri Filppula started the opening goal of his team.

Columbus Blue Jackets knocked out NHL reigning champion Tampa Bay Lightning with a score of 4–2. Columbus goalkeeper Joonas Korpisalo was chosen as the best of the match when the Finn stopped 36 shots. The loud noise of Columbus shifted Patrik Laine the raven trek continued, as Laine was again left undefeated. For Laine, the match was already 13th in a row without a goal. Mikko Lehtonen toiled on the back lines of Columbus for less than 13 minutes.

Chicago Blackhawks goalkeeper Kevin Lankinen defeated 25 times as the team knocked down Dallas Stars 4-2. About the Finns of Dallas Esa Lindell started his team ‘s second goal, but Roope Hintz and Miro Heiskanen missed points.