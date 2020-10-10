Hockey Carolina’s Justin Williams ends his long career, now could be Sebastian Aho’s time to rise to captain

A great career leading to three Stanley Cup championships came to an end.

Carolina Former Captain of the Hurricanes Justin Williams, 39, ends his hockey career. Williams announced late Friday that now is enough.

The handsome 19-season NHL career ended after a period mixed with the coronavirus. Carolina did not succeed in the NHL playoff bubble, but Williams can retire with satisfaction. His name has been written on the Stanley Cup trophy as many as three times.

“Since I played my first NHL match on the first day after my 19th birthday in 2000, hockey has brought me so much I’ll never be able to pay it back,” Williams said on Carolina’s website.

Williams considered ending his career after last season and was left wondering about his future when the season began. He joined Carolina in January, but that snippet was short as the coronavirus interrupted the season before mid-March.

Prior to his reflection, Williams served as Carolina’s captain, but was no longer a skipper when he returned mid-season. The letter C had shifted To Jordan Staal.

Williams just won his first Stanley Cup in Carolina in 2006 and the other two came in the Los Angeles Kings in 2012 and 2014. The top was the selection as the most valuable player in the playoffs in 2014.

Williamsin the termination brings up an interesting debate about what will happen next in Carolina? Will Staal continue as captain, or will he rise Sebastian Aho as much as that place or at least the captaincy.

Aho has long been a clear playful leader in Carolina and the captain was washed out of interest by Aho. He hasn’t wanted to rush into that, but now could be the time to be ripe.

What was interesting about Aho’s situation was that he wasn’t even part of the team captain for the past season, even though he’s the club’s toughest and most powerful player.

Far in his career, Williams represented the Philadelphia Flyers, which was his first club. Then came Carolina, Los Angeles, Washington and the last Carolina again.