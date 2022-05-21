Hockey Carolina overturns NY Rangers with Finnish strikers’ undercurrent goal – Aho 1 + 1 power

Antti Raanta defeated Carolina’s goal in the full playoff minutes of her first playoff game in the NHL.

Hockey In the NHL, Carolina Hurricanes knocked down the New York Rangers at home again.

The decisive hit of the match, which ended in a score of 2-0, was made by undercutting in the second round. Received Carolina at the end of the puck Teuvo Sharp got opened Sebastian Aholle departure for a two-on-one attack, and Brendan Smith scored by Ahon.

The final score was scored by Aho, who cut off the pass in the middle and shot the puck into the empty goal in the second to last second of the match.

Aho has now accumulated 4 + 4 powers in the playoffs and Teräväinen has 2 + 7.

Carolinan repelled with paint Antti Raannan The 13th playoff match bore fruit. Raanta, who grabbed 21 defenses, took the first NHL playoff zero-play in full minutes.

“It felt like I didn’t need very much top control. Our players made sure that the opponent did not get into open positions or easy shots, ”Raanta said NHL website.

Carolina has won all six of their home games in the playoffs this season.

Carolinan To Jesperi Kotkaniemi and New York To Kaapo Kako the ice time was clocked for about ten minutes.

Carolina leads the game in a series of 2-0. The next game in the series will be played in New York on Sunday night Finnish time.

Zach Hymanin the underpower goal in the middle of the third round helped Edmonton Oilers win the second round of the playoffs. The Oilers defeated the Calgary Flames ’guests 5–3 and leveled the wins 1–1.

The second encounter for the Alberta team also seemed to be keeping pace with Calgary, with the Flames leading 2-0 after just over six minutes of play. Oilers narrowed, however Duncan Keithin paint in the opening round. After the second batch, the numbers were 3–3.

Hyman made a 4-3 lead in Calgary Warren Foegelen during cooling, and Leon Draisaitl finalized the final numbers a few minutes later. The goalkeeper scored 5 to 3 goals Mike Smithwho also secured victory with 37 fights.

Oilers Mikko Koskinen was a doorman and Jesse Puljujärvi attacked for less than nine minutes.

The match series continues with two matches in Edmonton. The next match is early Monday in Finnish time.