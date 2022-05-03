Hockey Carolina opened the playoffs with a home win from Boston – Teräväinen scored a goal, Aho and Haula scored

In the opening match of the playoffs, Antina Raanta, the Finnish Finnish winger, came to the spotlight.

Hockey In the NHL, Carolina Hurricanes took home a 5-1 win over the Boston Bruins in the playoffs.

Carolinan scored the third goal Teuvo Sharp. Sebastian Aho was in turn building the Final Seals sealed Andrei Svetšnikovin shots.

Boston Finnish striker Erik Haula took the entry point for Boston’s only goal, finishing the net Taylor Hall. In the opening round, Haula received a two-minute penalty for detention.

Hurricanes said during the match that the team’s Danish goalkeeper was not Frederik Andersen unable to play in the playoffs due to injury.

Carolina’s goal was brought to the spotlight by Finnish scavenger Antti Raanta, who blocked a total of 35 shots out of 36.

Head coach Rod Brind’Amourin according to the match showed well why Carolina originally acquired Raanna.

“We brought him for a reason. He had a great first game, and we need more of that, ”Brind’Amour said of SB Nation.

Toronto Like Carolina, Maple Leafs took home the first playoff game. The Canadian club wiped their home with reigning league champion Tampa Bay Lightning, whose hosts defeated 5-0.

The king of the match had scored a total of 106 points in the regular season Auston Matthews, who scored two goals in this round. In addition, he was building Mitchell Marnerin 4-0 goals in the second round.

In addition to Matthews, who hit the final scores, Marner also reached three power points. The latter of the men was kicking off Matthews ’first goal as well as the duo’s teammate David Kampfin shots fired by the net.

Toronto’s Michigan-born goalkeeper started the playoffs strongly in the zero-game. Jack Campbell blocked a total of 23 shots during the match.