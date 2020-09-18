Central striker Mikko Koivu a career in the hockey league of the NHL in Minnesota Wild ends. Wild said Friday on their website, the club will not make a follow-up agreement with 37-year-old Koivu for next season.

Birch has only represented Wild in the NHL. He joined the club in the 2005-2006 season. Birch moved to North America through the past earlier and played in the AHL League at Wild Farm’s Houston Aeros.

Birch was named Wild’s first full-time captain in October 2009, so he served as captain for as many as 11 seasons.

Birch scored power points 205 + 504 = 709 in 1,028 regular season matches in Wild.