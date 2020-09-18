Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey Captain Mikko Koivu’s career at the Minnesota Wild is coming to an end

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 18, 2020
in World
0

Central striker Mikko Koivu a career in the hockey league of the NHL in Minnesota Wild ends. Wild said Friday on their website, the club will not make a follow-up agreement with 37-year-old Koivu for next season.

Birch has only represented Wild in the NHL. He joined the club in the 2005-2006 season. Birch moved to North America through the past earlier and played in the AHL League at Wild Farm’s Houston Aeros.

Birch was named Wild’s first full-time captain in October 2009, so he served as captain for as many as 11 seasons.

Birch scored power points 205 + 504 = 709 in 1,028 regular season matches in Wild.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Coronavirus: 9 million Israelis re-confined for at least three weeks

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In