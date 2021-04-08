Hockey Captain Marko Anttila of the Lions is ready to compete for the World Championship place: “Enthusiasm is enough”

The puck national team is unlikely to receive confirmation from the NHL for the World Cup.

Finland the preparation of the hockey national team for the Latvian World Cup went completely new. The Lions were supposed to have a long camp before the tournament and six practice matches, but all that is left is the Czech EHT tournament.

The national team had to face Sweden, Denmark and Norway twice each, but the matches will not be played.

The Lions won World Championship gold in practice with KHL and domestic league players two years ago. In Europe, hockey players still play a major role.

Head coach Jukka Jalonen and the sports director, or GM Jere Lehtinen have traditionally made at least one, often two, trips to NHL players. Due to coronavirus restrictions, those trips have been missed.

“Let’s go by the shorter formula. I think it would have been harder to get players involved for seven weeks, ”Jalonen said remotely.

Jalonen referred to a long period in which players have been more or less isolated all along, and partly separated from their families.

World Cup should have started on April 19, but now the ice of Vierumäki will be reached after May Day from May 4.

Even at this point, the camp lineup is thin, with 11 KHL players. League players have not even been invited when the regular season games continue until the beginning of next week and there will be playoffs.

Marko Anttila raised the World Cup trophy as a captain in Bratislava in 2019 and is ready towards the Latvian Games and the camping that preceded it.

“Of course it fits,” Anttila answers the question about the combination of spring and Lions, “if I can. The team building is underway, but yes I will join if the situation requires it. Enthusiasm is enough. ”

The shortened camp program gives Anttila, who represents the Jokers, a little more time to rest and practice.

“Even though the start is close to the race, this time it’s okay. It is necessary to use the time we are together really effectively. ”

In the first round of the playoffs at the KHL, the Jokers faced Lokomotiv Yaroslavl and dropped out of the race.

“A difficult season, though not far this year. There were a lot of events. A mental and physical respite came to a good place. ”

Anttila said the difficulties could come in the absence of a gaming feel when the break between the last Joker playoff and the Czech EHT tournament is long.

“You just have to be ready when the display seats come. Many players will definitely have a hundred in the glass. ”

Now Anttila is training physics, but plans to go on ice to practice before the Lions Camp starts.

“It is necessary to visit the ice because otherwise there will be too long a break. Ice skating is such a different thing than a loop and a pound. I’ve been skiing, but skating is so different workouts. “

Jalonen described that the players left without a separate promise from the venue. And when players are released from their clubs, invitations to the Lions begin to leave more.

“This is such a harder puzzle than usual this time.”

According to Jalonen, there is enough interest in the Lion, although a few have stated that they will not be able to leave. There are family reasons and more.

With these prospects, the NHL Regular Season is coming to an end on May 11 and the playoffs will start rolling right behind.

“We start from the premise that we may not get anyone from North America. We don’t count on it, but no one misunderstands, we want our best players from there, if only they are available, ”Jalonen said.

The Czech Hockey EHT tournament will be played from 12 to 15 May. and the World Cup will be played in Riga, Latvia from May 21 to June 6. 2021.