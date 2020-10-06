Amid the impact on the practice due to the restrictions imposed by the Kovid-19 epidemic, Indian men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh said that players will have to progress slowly to achieve the fitness level before the lockdown. Six players of the team, including Manpreet, were found positive in the Corona virus investigation after arriving here for the national camp.

All these players, however, have recovered from the disease and have started their individual practice sessions. In a statement issued from the Sports Authority of India (Sai), Manpreet said, ‘We have slowly started the process of return to the game. The coaches have made a plan so that we can achieve full rhythm in a phased manner. I am really happy to be back for practice again. ‘

Coach Graham Reid said that skill training, particularly basic personal essentials, is being focused on. This allows players to practice in small groups with sufficient social distance.



“We can progressively increase the workload and intensity during the practice of most of the team’s players by the end of the next camp to the level that preceded the interruption caused by the Kovid-19,” Reid said.

He said, ‘This is a slow and deliberate process. Which has been designed in such a way that the risk of injury is minimized and maximum benefit is given. ‘ Players are happy with the security protocol at Sai’s Bengaluru center.

Rani Rampal, captain of the women’s team, said, ‘It feels good that we have started practice after such a long time. We are slowly bringing our body back to the same level that allows us to train as before. Hopefully in the next few months, we will achieve the same rhythm as before. At the moment, it is important that all of us follow the protocol to protect ourselves and practice under it.