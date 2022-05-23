Tuesday, May 24, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey Canadian source: Tampere will play the World Cup next year as well

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 23, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to journalist Gord Miller, Tampere and Riga will share the 2023 World Cup.

Canadian TSN’s veteran supplier Gord Millerin According to him, World Championship hockey will also be played in Tampere in 2023.

According to Miller, Hungary has withdrawn from its joint application with Slovenia, leaving Riga and Tampere with the only remaining applications. Miller reported on Twitter.

Originally the 2023 Games were to be played in St. Petersburg, but the Games were taken out of Russia because of the war that the country had begun in Ukraine. For the same reason, the Russian and Belarusian national teams were excluded from this year’s Games.

The joint competitions in Riga and Tampere would be special in the sense that Tampere will also be the main venue for this year’s Games and the World Cup was played in Riga last year.

Still, the situation is not entirely unusual, as the 2012 and -13 Games were both divided between Helsinki and Stockholm.

See also  Former student of the Orthodox gymnasium in Serpukhov tried to commit suicide

Space World Cup newsletter at hs.fi/urheilukirje

Read all World Cup stuff at hs.fi/jääkiekon-mm

#Hockey #Canadian #source #Tampere #play #World #Cup #year

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Up to $18 thousand per hectare will pay whoever burns soca in Guasave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.