Hockey Canadian site: The NHL is planning outdoor games by the lake

The games would be played on a golf course in Nevada, where an annual celebrity golf tournament is held.

Hockey The NHL Regular Series begins Jan. 13 and the season that begins is marked by tight crown restrictions. Still, that doesn’t stop the NHL from designing outdoor games.

Sportsnet, Canada, says on its website that the NHL is planning outdoor games To a golf course in Alaska. Two games would be played on Edgewood Tahoe Resort’s golf course in Nevada. The field is located on the shores of Lake Tahoe in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

Supporters would not be allowed on the scene. According to Sportsnet, during the exceptional season, the NHL wants to try out what kind of experience a game played in the heart of nature could offer. Due to the lack of audience, television could be done in exceptional ways, such as with drone cameras.

Normally, NHL outdoor games are played in stadiums that can accommodate a large audience. Due to the coronavirus, mass audience events are not yet possible. According to Sportsnet, the NHL has wanted to come up with something special for the season when normal outdoor games at stadiums fail.

The course hosts the annual celebrity golf tournament, the American Century Championship. Through a video posted by the golf tournament on their Twitter account, you can see what kind of landscapes the tournament will take place in the summer.

In matches would face Vegas and Colorado as well as Boston and Philadelphia, and are scheduled to play on February 20 and 21.