Hockey Canada won the under-18 World Cup gold in hockey

For Russia, the final loss was the second in a row.

Canada has won the World Hockey Boys Under 18 Championship. Canada defeated Russia 5-3 in the final and won their first boys’ world championship since 2013. Russia had its second consecutive loss in the final, when it also finished second in 2019.

Shane Wright seals the final scores to an empty goal in the last minute of the actual playing time. He also made a 2-2 draw at the end of the opening round and laid the groundwork Logan Stankoven 4-2 goals towards the end of the second set.

Earlier in the night, Sweden broke in the bronze match with Finland’s goals 8–0 and took the medal from the third consecutive World Championships.