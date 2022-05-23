Monday, May 23, 2022
Hockey Canada suffered a shock loss and swept into its fourth quarter

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 23, 2022
in World Europe
Denmark hit Canada sensationally, but Britain’s giant shot didn’t quite materialize.

Denmark took three points after scoring a Canadian goal on a 3–2 Monday night at the Helsinki Ice Rink.

The teams are now tied after collecting 12 points. Canada is only fourth in the block.

Switzerland (18 points) has won all their matches at the top of the block and will face Germany (15 points) in Tuesday’s day game. In that match, the fate of the group win will be decided.

The loss was the second in a Canadian tournament. In the previous match on Saturday, Switzerland was better with 6-3 goals.

Denmark moved to a surprising 1-0 lead in the opening round. Risen from the second wave Markus Lauridsen hit the lead Matthias Asperupin from the feed after the game was played on 9.11.

Captain Regin was able to undercut Denmark’s 2-0 lead when Mathew Barzal lost a puck in the middle, offering the Jews a two-to-zero attack. The game clock stopped at 14.56.

In the big picture, the opening round was under Canadian control, but Denmark took the lead in two-goal lead.

At the start of the second installment, Canada narrowed to 1-2 when Max Comtois fired flatly into the cage of the puck immediately after the b-point start win.

Comtois later received a second installment from a tackle on the end of the run.

Denmark Mathias Bau hit 3 to 1 in the final, but Canada Ryan Graves reduced. These readings were maintained until the end.

in Tampere Austria and Britain faced a match that decided the fate of the so-called A-Series spot.

The British led the match 2-0 and 3-1, but Austria came out in the final and won 5-3. The British would have needed a three-point win to maintain their place in the A-level World Cup.

