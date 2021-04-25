Hockey Canada Mallet Little Lions in World Championship General Training

Finland the national hockey team of boys under the age of 18 lost to Canada the night before Sunday, scoring 1-5 goals when the teams met in Plano, Texas.

Samu Tuomaala made a 1-1 draw with force, but Finland lost its other chances of superiority.

“If we talk about the result, the opponent was that much better. We could have scored a few more goals and beautified the readings, but yes there was a clear difference between the teams, ”the head coach Petri Karjalainen commented on the Finnish Hockey Association website.

For little lions the practice match was the only one before the World Cup in the United States. The Finnish competition starts on the night before Wednesday, when Russia is up against.

“There’s a big job ahead, but that’s what tournament gaming is all about: who can improve their gaming the most during these two weeks,” Karjalainen reminded.