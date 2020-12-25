Hockey Canada loses captain in practice game – Chicago NHL striker does not play in World Cup

Kirby Dach will be eliminated from the World Championships for men under 20 due to injury. According to press reports, Dach’s wrist broke in the practice match.

Canada team captain Kirby Dach will be excluded from the World Championships for men under 20 due to injury. Dach injured his wrist in Wednesday’s practice game against Russia and is unable to take part in the World Hockey Youth Tournament in Edmonton.

Dach’s absence was reported by, among others Sportsnet. Chicago Sun-Times according to Dach’s wrist is broken, recovery is estimated to take weeks or even months.

Dach is an NHL club Blackhawks player and he returns to Chicago for more detailed investigations.

Dach, 19, was injured in a harmless-looking midfield tackle. Immediately after the situation, he took the glove from his right hand and left straight for the locker room.

Last season, Dach played 64 NHL regular season matches in Chicago. In the playoffs, he scored six power points in nine matches.

In the incoming NHL season, Dach was scheduled to play as the center-back for the Blackhawks second-round.

Dach’s injury was the second nasty news of the week for the Blackhawks. The club announced earlier this week that the team was a Swedish striker Alexander Nylander has undergone knee surgery, from which recovery is declining in four to six months.

Young The World Cup will start on Christmas Eve Finnish time with the match Switzerland-Slovakia. Finland meets Germany at night.

The Canadian games will start with a match in Germany on the night between Saturday and Sunday, Finnish time.