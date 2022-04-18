Hockey Canada is preparing for the World Cup under the leadership of a head coach familiar from the Olympics

Claude Julien is piloting Canada at the World Hockey Championships.

18.4. 19:56

Canada the national team is piloted by the Coach Coach Claude Julien In the Men’s Ice Hockey World Championships in Helsinki and Tampere in May.

Sports media TSN told the matter on Monday on their website.

Julien coached Canada already at the Beijing Olympics, but was sidelined from the opening match of the tournament in January due to a rib fracture that resulted in a crash. According to the Canadian Hockey Federation, Julien broke his ribs as he slipped on the ice.

The current head coach of the Ottawa Senators will be the assistant coaches DJ Smith and Andre Tourigny About Arizona Coyotes.

Julien, 61, has coached Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils and Boston Bruins in the NHL. The latter achieved the Stanley Cup in 2011 with Julien’s lessons.

Last season, the Canadian coach was fired from the post of head coach at Montreal while he was in charge of coaching the legendary club for his second term.

As the national team’s assistant coach, Julien has achieved Olympic gold in Sochi in 2014 and World Cup victory in 2016, but in Beijing, Canada was left out of the medal games.

Canada won the World Cup gold in Latvia a year ago by defeating Finland in overtime.