Hockey the United States, which lost its opening match at the World Championships for men under 20, quickly got back on track and opened its winning streak at the World Championships in Edmonton, Canada. The United States slaughtered Austria as early as 11-0 the night before Sunday.

The power men included, among others, men of several goals Matthew Boldy (3 + 0) Trevor Zegras (2 + 2) and Brendan Brisson (2 + 0).

The United States was utterly superior in the trough. It fired 73 times when Austria only got to try ten times. In the second installment, the shots were split 30-2. The United States scored in the second round with every fifth shot and increased their lead by six goals to 7-0.

In the rain has been an Austrian goalkeeper Sebastian Wraneschitz blocked 58 shots and in the third set changed to a goal Jakob Brandner four. The United States Dustin Wolf logged a zero game with ten fights.

Race pages according to countries have faced youth World Cup ice three times. The United States won the previous encounters 7–2 (in 1981) and 8–0 (2003).

Also earlier in the night, a fierce crusher was seen in Edmonton when Canada defeated Germany 16-2. Germany, which had been swaying less than a day after its defeat to Finland, was unable to put in the combs and already lost the opening round 1–4.

The wildest of the Nikkars Dylan Cozens grumbled score 3 + 3 and Dawson Mercer 2 + 2.

Finland beat Germany 5–3 in their opening match the night before Saturday and will face Switzerland on Sunday night.

Edmonton:

Men’s Under 20 World Championships, Day 3:

Block A:

Germany-Canada 2-16 (1-4, 0-7, 1-5)

Block B:

US-Austria 11-0 (1-0, 6-0, 4-0)

The following matches: 27.12. Finland – Switzerland (A), 28.12. Slovakia-Canada (A), Czech Republic-Russia (B), 29.12. Austria-Sweden (B), Slovakia-Germany (A), USA-Czech Republic (B).