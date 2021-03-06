Hockey Calgary Flames’ new head coach Darryl Sutter denies bullying allegations – he was allegedly kicking a player in the back during the championship season

Sutter responded for the first time to allegations of bullying a year and a half ago.

Calgary Flames appointed new head coach on Thursday Darry Sutter has denied a former player Daniel Carcillon serious allegations of bullying.

According to Carcillo, Sutter kicked one player and mentally bullied another player who was recovering from a concussion while Sutter was coaching the Los Angeles Kings for the 2013-2014 season.

The allegations made in 2019 were never confirmed, and Sutter has not commented on them until he was introduced as Flames coach at Friday’s news conference.

Sutter was asked at the briefing if the allegations were true.

“No. I believe that honesty and truth always win. I won’t say that anymore, ”Sutter said.

Carcillo told ESPN on Friday that the Flames head coach search speaks to a structural problem in hockey.

In November 2019, Calgary’s then head coach Bill Peters resigned after his alleged to have racially insulted the player.

“Hockey is itself the worst enemy,” Carcillo said.

“I can still say that. Hiring Sutter proves it. Numerous accusations have been made against Sutter’s family, not just Darryl, about how they treat people and the bullying that has taken place in the teams they have led. I didn’t say anything new. ”

Carcillo played in 26 matches in the Kings season 2013-2014, when Sutter was the head coach.

In November 2019 Carcillo says Sutter kicked a player sitting on the bench and lowered the defender and harassed the defender Matt Greenewho had a concussion.

According to Carcillo, Sutter had, cursed, asked what Greene was doing on the team.

“He said he wouldn’t want Green’s negative energy on the team. He told Greene to leave, ”Carcillo told Global News in 2019.

From Sutter, 62, was asked Friday if he had changed.

“I have kids who are the same age as most players. I respect what players experience in their lives outside the trough as well. I have always had a good idea of ​​what is going on in the lives of the players. I’m happy with how I’ve been able to help the young players into trouble. “

Sutter replaced Flames as head coach Geoff Wardin, who was fired on Thursday. Sutter is the club’s GM Brad Treliving Fifth head coach appointment in seven years.

“There are five to six players on the team who have started their NHL careers here and have played under all those coaches. Their is important to know that I have to support them and will do as they have been for the best. “

Source: Reuters.