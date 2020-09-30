Hockey Calgary Flames lends Juuso Välimäki to Ilves

Flames reported on his defender’s league loan on its website.

Hockey League NHL Calgary Flames borrow his defender Juuso Välimäki To Tampere Ilves. Company news loan on its website.

The 21-year-old Finnish defender is Flames’ first round booking for summer 2017. The club booked him with number 16.

Välimäki did not play any matches last season due to a cross-linking injury in the knee that required surgical treatment. The last time he was seen in action in the spring 2019 playoffs.

“Juuso Välimäki is one of the most talented hockey players in Tampere, both playfully and mentally,” Ilves’ sports director Timo Koskela says on the club’s website.

Välimäki’s NHL career so far is 24 regular season and two playoff games. In the regular season he has scored 1 + 2 and in the playoffs 0 + 1.

The lynx the Nokian, who has gone through the junior tube, has been hockeying in North America since the 2015-2016 season, when he moved to the junior league WHL.

“He plays the game with great passion and has the ability to influence the course of the game in every aspect of it. It is wonderful that Juuso has a desire to help his breeders’ association in this situation, ”says Koskela.

Välimäki has won World Cup gold and silver in the national team of under-18s. He is already the third young hockey player Flames will lend to Europe during September.

Eetu Tuulola transferred to Västerviks IK, which plays in HockeyAllsvenskan, Sweden, and Dmitri Zavgorodni KHL Society to St. Petersburg SKA.