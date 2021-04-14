Hockey Buffalo Jokiharju entry point, Boston expects Raskia back to finish this week

Saros blocked Nashville’s handsome 7-2 win.

Hockey In the NHL, the Finnish defender of Buffalo Sabers Henri Jokiharju took the fourth entry point of the season after helping Rasmus Dahlinia 2–2 leveling paint in the third installment. However, the winning shot race turned the match for the host team Boston Bruins by 3-2 goals. The Bruins secured the victory Jake DeBrusk.

Boston Finnish watchman Tuukka Rask was still on the sidelines due to an upper body injury, but is expected to return to the trough possibly on Thursday, the team says on its side. At that time, the New York Islanders will face. The hardest time from the previous game is over a month.

Buffalo is the top of the league in the wake of the poor season, while Boston is in the middle of the middle.

About Finnish guards Hair Saros defeated Nashville Predators a handsome 7-2 win over Tampa Bay Lightning. Saros rebounded 21 times, while Tampa Bay scored Curtis McElhinney got stopped only 15 shots out of 22.

Nashville’s paintball also got its share Mikael Granlund, whose name marked the team’s seventh hit in the final minutes of the game. The goal for Granlund was 11th of the season. Swedish striker Viktor Arvidsson scored two of Predators’ goals.

Defender of the Calgary Flames Juuso Välimäki opened his team’s goal account against Toronto Maple Leafs while conceding his second goal of the season. The match was sealed to Calgary only in overtime when Johnny Gaudreau hit 3–2 winning numbers from Toronto, which leads the Canadian division.

Struggling for the top spots in the league, the Washington Capitals, on the other hand, found the Philadelphia Flyers at 6-1 on their home ice. Washington scored four goals in the first set, which Philadelphia were able to score with one.

Capitalsin veteran Alexander Ovetshkin hit the 728th goal of his NHL career in the third set. In addition to Ovetshkin, there were five other players on the team’s goal list.