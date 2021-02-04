Hockey Buffalo head coach Ralph Krueger got coronavirus, Rasmus Ristolainen quarantined and NHL games postponed

Defender Rasmus Ristolainen also placed on the corona list.

Buffalo With Sabers head coach Ralph Kruegerilla coronavirus has been identified. Krueger’s illness and quarantine mean the club will postpone future matches.

The NHL said the team’s games have been canceled until at least Monday.

Krueger is 61 years old and the second season as the club’s head coach. He coached the European team at the Ice Hockey World Cup in Toronto 2016 and also behind him a long career in Switzerland and English football.

From 2014 to 2019, Krueger served as president of the Southampton Premier League until he returned to full-time hockey.

I follow training facilities are also closed and several players are quarantined. Striker Taylor Hall and a Finnish defender Rasmus Ristolainen were on the corona list on Tuesday. The list was completed on Wednesday when it was added Tobias Rieder and Brandon Montour.

Sabers ’next game should be against Washington in Buffalo on Tuesday, February 11th.