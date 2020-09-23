Hockey Broken promises, enthusiasm for bus trips, cannabis gum – nine players told ESPN about life in the NHL bubble

Players from the Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning, who will play in the Stanley Cup finals, have been living in the bubble for nearly two months.

The NHL has been taken to the final meters of the season under the influence of the coronavirus, but this time the price has been paid for by the players.

Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightining will decide this season’s championship in the final series, which is 1-1 after two games.

However, entering the finals has required players to be completely isolated from the rest of the world for nearly two months.

Players ’feelings within the“ NHL bubble ”haven’t just seeped in the past, though ESPN has now released the thoughts of nine anonymous players about living in a bubble.

At the beginning of there were two bubbles, one in Edmonton and the other in Toronto. Since the conference finals, all the teams have been in Edmonton. Players are tested every day, and none of the more than 32,000 tests have been reported to be positive.

Negative tests have allowed games to continue, but the job has been exceptionally tough for many.

“Many don’t realize how mentally heavy it is to be isolated from family. After just a few days, I found many to be depressed and some, quite frankly, sad, ”one player commented.

“I felt like I was in prison,” the other describes his first feelings when he arrived in solitary confinement.

One the player says the NHL has over-promoted the luxuries offered in the bubble.

“We were given a brochure with food trucks, restaurants, shops in the middle of the street for us. When we arrived in Toronto, we wondered where the trucks and restaurants were. There was nothing like that. ”

For many players, the bus ride to the ice rink was the highlight of the day.

“Seeing a normal settlement and the sky. I got excited about the bus trip. How sad is that? ” one Western Conference player states.

One of the big disappointments was that, despite promises, families did not make it to the conference finals in Bubble. The NHL and players ’association said the Canadian authorities did not give permission to enter Bubble from outside Canada without 14 days of quarantine.

“It felt like they had promised something and then just canceled it.”

Players there have been many rumors of alcohol use, but the players interviewed by ESPN said the drinking was quite moderate, even though the players used the bar, and they were also allowed to order drinks for the team’s recreation area.

“The next day, there were no players in the bar. And are you going to tell the 34-year-old that he can’t take a few drinks after the match or lie down by the pool? ”

In Canada, cannabis is legal, and some players used one cannabis preparation in particular, chewing gum.

“It wasn’t used in a drug sense, but the idea was to recover and help sleep after the match. Instead of falling asleep at 4-5, you could fall asleep at 1 o’clock, which means more sleep. ”

Dallas and Tampa Bay will face next night in the third Stanley Cup final. Finns play in the ranks of Dallas Miro Heiskanen, Joel Kiviranta, Roope Hintz and Esa Lindell.