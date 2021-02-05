Hockey Brian O’Neill’s superiority goal took the Jokers to a meager away victory over Kunlu’s Red Star

Two the Jokerit, who lost their previous game, returned to victory in hockey KHL by defeating Kunlun Red Star 2–1 in away away.

Ethan Werek took the home team to the lead in the opening round. Markus Hännikäinen brought the Jokers in the second installment to the levels by lifting the loose disc paint to the ceiling.

In the final installment Brian O’Neill ended his handsome rise with superiority over the wrist shot and the winning goal.

“No not an easy situation when there are two bigger losses below, even though we have been involved in the game. We continued to work hard, and that brought the award today, ”the Joker’s head coach Lauri Marjamäki said at a remote news conference and praised the opponent’s goalkeeper Dmitri Shikin.

With the Joker’s goal, the puck was fought by an inexperienced one in KHL Samuel Jukuri. Marjamäki did not want to comment because he was the number one fighter Anders Lindbäck and Janis Kalnins return to the assembly.

The season of the fifth Helsinki team in the western block continues on Sunday in the away trough against SKA.