Hockey The losing streak of the NHL-playing Buffalo Sabers was already stretching close to record highs as the team was unable to keep its lead as a guest of the Boston Bruins. Buffalo led the match 2-1 after two sets Sam Reinhartin and Kyle Okposon with paints, but Nick Ritchien and Craig Smith the final batch hits gave the Bruins a 3–2 win and two points.

Buffalo’s losing streak is creepy, as the loss was already 17th in a row for it. The team is just one loss away from Pittsburgh’s all-time losing streak record.

The Penguins lost 18 matches in a row in the 2003-04 season.

Boston’s first goalkeeper with an upper body injury Tuukka Rask was not part of his team. Rask, who returned from an injury break of more than three weeks on Thursday, only played the opening round in his return match.

Sabresia’s Boston goal is guarded by the Czech Republic Dan Vladar.

Saturday in the second early match, the Philadelphia Flyers washed their faces by defeating the New York Rangers 2-1. The Rangers humiliated the Flyers last week with goals of 9-0, and the same song between teams continued on Thursday of this week as the Rangers hit the board with 8-3 readings.

Rangers-centers Mika Zibanejad made a total of 12 power points in two crushing victories and once again took the lead for his team in the opening round. After that, however, the Flyers managed to tick Brian Elliottin guarded goal.

Nolan Patrick guided the overpower in the second inning, and the winning goal was struck less than five minutes before the end Samuel Morin.

Boston holds the Eastern Division’s last playoff spot ahead of Philadelphia and the Rangers.