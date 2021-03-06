Hockey Boston found Washington with Tuukka Rask on rest

The encounter between the Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning ended in a victory for the Blackhawks.

Hockey In the NHL, the Boston Bruins spun the Washington Capitals at home in their home trough. Washington only scored its only goal in the final set, so Boston’s winning record was 5-1.

Brad Marchand scored two of Boston goals and fed one. The team’s celebrated Finnish goalkeeper Tuukka Rask was at rest, but Jaroslav Halak secured a Boston victory with 31 fights.

Washington guard Vitek Vanecek was allowed to make room after four goals scored Ilya Samsonoville at the end of the second batch. Vanecek fought in the game 14 times, Samsonov six.

Boston’s Halak’s dreams of a zero game were destroyed Jakub Vranan paint after the middle of the third batch. The goal was last in the whole game.

The teams met for the second time this week. On Wednesday, the victory went to Washington after a winning shot.

Of the previous two encounters of the season, each team won one. Prior to the spanking from the Bruins, the Capitals had won their previous four matches.

In Chicago the host team’s encounter with Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning stretched to a winning shot race at the end of the actual game time by exactly 3–3.

The 4-3 readings finally settled for Chicago Philipp Kurashevin hit by Tampa Bay Curtis McElhinney could not fight.

Tampa Bay had won the teams ’three previous encounters this season.

Finland Kevin Lankinen was on the sidelines from the Chicago finish. Malcolm Subban repelled the Blackhawks 37 times.

McElhinney of Tampa Bay was significantly less than 27 times for his goal. He recorded repulsions on 24.