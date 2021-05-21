Hockey Block A question: European Sweden, a strong Russia or a resurgent Czech Republic?

No, tack. No thanks. That’s the answer given by the Swedish head coach Johan Garpenlöv has heard an embarrassing deal from NHL players in his country about the World Hockey Championships at the turn of May-June.

In addition to the players selected for the World Cup, the Swedish Hockey Association published a rare comprehensive and open list of NHL players that Garpenlöv tried to get into the ranks of Tre Kronor.

The list includes six injured players, eight who refused the invitation, and as many as 22 puckers that Garpenlöv could not even reach.

Part of the reason for the mass refusal of NHL players is in the exceptional year caused by the coronavirus. Some Swedes played the playoffs carried over to last autumn in a tight bubble, and the program of the regular season played in the spring has also been close. The body and mind long for rest after them.

The effects of the pandemic were also acknowledged by Garpenlöv when the Swedish team was announced.

As a result of the refusals, Sweden will go to the World Cup more Europeanly than ever before – with only five NHL strikers in its ranks. There are eight KHL players, including last season’s Defenders of the Jokers Viktor Lööv and Jonathan Pudas. Eleven players from SHL’s own main series were selected for the tournament.

The blue-yellow “turbocharged EHT team” could have headed for Riga without huge expectations of success, but the country can never be left out of the count when medals are awarded in the trough. No, even though there are as many as 20 first-timers on the crew this time.

The situation is the opposite of the championship years 2017 and 2018 and still 2019, when the Lions dropped to their third World Championship gold in the Swedish quarterfinals. That spring, Sweden assembled its team virtually entirely from the NHL.

The block even the number one favorite refers to the mediation under the Games on the shoulders of the Russians. Admittedly, Russia, which has committed state-led doping, cannot play in the Games under its own name, according to the December decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The International Hockey Federation (IIHF) said during the Games that the country’s logo is ROC. The jerseys have the logo of the Olympic Committee and after the winning games the hall is played Pyotr Tchaikovsky piano concerto.

While many things are externally different, it is Valeri Braginin led by a team of traditional Russian quality – not as tough as it could be, but strong enough even to become a world champion.

Russia is made up mainly of puck players playing in KHL. Seven reinforcements are coming from the NHL ice. In addition, the country has failed to stamp the passports of one goalkeeper and one striker to replenish its crew during the Games.

If Russia, which has won ten of its 12 matches on the Euro Hockey Tour this season, is welded into a united team, it will be hard to stop. At its weakest, the country can dive properly, as seen in 2000 (11th) and 2004 (10th).

The previous one The Czech Republic, which achieved its World Championship medal in Helsinki in 2012, is one of the favorites in Group A, along with Russia and Sweden.

During the World Cup, the country knocked both the anticipated duo and Finland to the top of its block, which did not reduce expectations for success. The long medal-free tube could finally end in Riga with a new head coach Filip Pešánin under.

Pešán headed for Latvia with a team familiar to Finnish puck followers. Finnish clubs in the past season were represented by defenders Lukáš Klok (Lock), Michal Moravčík (Poleaxe), Libor Šulák (Flies) and David Sklenička (Jokers).

The Finnish aid of the attack has been driven out of a head-on tackle in the League’s bronze match Jiří Smejkal (Poleaxe). Michael Špaček started last season as his companion, but returned to his homeland in the middle of the season. The Czech Republic receives six players from the NHL.

Switzerland caught in the playoffs

The next new world champion will come from Switzerland

Three behind the big country in the playoffs, Switzerland is the next new name on the list of world hockey champions. It is not known when the alpine land will raise the jug, but that day will be sooner or later ahead anyway.

Switzerland will never go to the World Cup as a favorite, but the silvery springs of 2013 and 2018 prove the country to be a very high-level and surprisingly ready challenger at its best.

Patrick Fischerin the team to be piloted will also see Finnish colors when the defender moves from EV Zug to HC Lugano next season Santeri Alatalo, 31, was selected for the World Cup crew.

NHL aids are the defender Jonas Siegenthaler as well as attackers Nico Hischier, Philipp Kurashev and Timo Meier.

Slovakia, which has fallen off the sleds of the big discus countries, is interested

Slovakia will challenge in the Swiss race for fourth place in the block and semi-finals, but the likely fate is a home trip after the first block.

Although the success of the turn of the millennium has fallen off the sledge of the great hockey countries, an experienced Canadian coach is piloting Craig Ramsay, 70, one of the most interesting countries in the Games from the point of view of the followers of the domestic League.

There are both Luko champion strikers involved Kristián Pospíšil and Pavol Skalický than attacked by Flies Michal Krištof and SaiPassa defended Mário Grman. According to the promises of the future, TPS could be accommodated Juraj Slafkovsky, 17, and Samuel Kňažko, 18.

NHL color is brought to the Slovak group by a New Jersey Devils striker Marián Studenič.

Denmark will always survive without much success

World Cup Returning to the A-Series at the Spring 2003 Games after a break of more than five decades, Denmark is a steadily confident performer.

The highlights are the semi-finals in 2010 and 2016, but in return for the two-eighth place, the country has been in positions 10–14 as many as 15 times, which means that the series place has been preserved for sure, but without significant success. In the same situation Heinz Ehlersin the guards are still on.

The team could accommodate the attackers Nicklas Jensen About jokers and Nicolai Meyer Aces, and also Oliver Lauridsenilla, Jesper Jensen Aabolla, Nichlas Hardtilla (all Jokerit) as well as those with a long NHL career With Mikkel Bødker (Lock) has a background from Finland. NHL confirmation Alexander True played seven games in the San Jose Sharks this season.

Sharanhovich’s help is not enough for Belarus

Spring Belarus, which collapsed in Division 1A after its 2018 disaster but has already risen back to Series A the following spring, is now returning to the highest level of the national team puck when the coronavirus blocked the games a year ago.

The return was to take place Alexander Lukashenko under the eyes of Minsk, but the rights to organize the Games were taken from a country led by a disc-crazy dictator. Mikhail Zaharaŭn the guards fight for Britain in seventh place. The other level is that the New Jersey Devils have played a strong debut season Jahor Sharanhovich, 22, too much for the country.

Of Canadians who have played in Finland in recent years Francis Parélla (TPS) and Geoff Plattilla (Jokers) now have a Belarusian passport, and they represent the country at the World Cup.

Britain benefits most from the coronavirus

1920- and Britain, which was successful in the 1930s, is one of the biggest beneficiaries of a coronavirus pandemic in the hockey world.

The British won Division 1B in the spring of 2017, Division 1A a year later, and in the spring of 2019 sensationally retained their A-Series position by dropping the French Division to this year’s team as well. Ben Daviesin by extension.

When last year’s Games were canceled due to the coronavirus and the lower divisions are not playing their games this year due to the pandemic situation, Britain will certainly be seen at the World Championships in Finland next spring.

Head coach Peter Russell left his place on Monday citing family reasons, so the weakest team in the race is piloted Adam Keefe and Corey Neilson.