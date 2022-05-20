Saturday, May 21, 2022
Hockey Big news for Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell during the World Cup: Coach changes in the NHL

May 20, 2022
Rick Bowness will not continue as head coach of Dallas Stars.

Lions star defenders Miro Heiskanen and Esa Lindell barely made it from the NHL playoffs to the World Cup when they started happening in Dallas Stars.

Stars announced Friday night that the team’s head coach Rick Bowness to leave office. His contract ended this season and the coach does not want to continue in the company.

Bowness managed to coach at Stars for two and a half seasons. He led the team to the Stanley Cup Finals in the spring of 2020.

Last season, the team didn’t make it to the playoffs, and this spring the retriever immediately came in the first playoff round against the Calgary Flames.

His three assistant coaches will also leave with Bowness.

Stars is a real Finnish team in the NHL. In addition to Heiskanen and Lindell, they represent green shirts Roope Hintz, Joel Kiviranta and Jani Hakanpää.

See also  Salibandy | PSS rose to victory in the championship

