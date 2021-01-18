Hockey Belarusian opposition rejoices at cancellation of World Hockey Championships, official positions not heard immediately in Minsk

Opposition leader Svjatlana Tsihanouskaja praised the decision of the hockey association, especially for the victory of the athletes, Finnish ministers agree.

Belarus exiled opposition leader and former presidential candidate Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya praised the decision of the International Hockey Federation on Monday not to hold the World Cup in Belarus. According to Tsihanouskaya, the decision is a victory for all but the authoritarian president To Alexander Lukashenko.

“It’s a victory because of the city [Minskiin] there will be no new wave of persecution under the guise of “cleansing” at the World Cup, Tsihanouskaja commented on her channel in the messaging service Telegram and continues to have won both the people and the opposition.

“And it’s a victory Aliaksandra to Herasimenia and the Sports Solidarity Foundation, who worked tirelessly with the union and its partners, negotiated and urged them to reject the legalization of the regime that lost the election, ”Tsihanouskaja writes.

Olympiauimari The Foundation, led by Herasimenia, is an association of 800 athletes that was originally established to support athletes who have been victims of police violence and has become a significant part of the opposition.

“The decision to restore faith in the Belarusian and international community and human dignity,” Herasimenia praised Euroradio.

There were no official comments from Minsk on Monday night. State Belta television channel found only the handball master Vyacheslav Horonenkon disapprove of the “mixing of sport and politics”.

Finnish ministers praised the decision of the nice hockey association.

“The expected and right decision,” the prime minister commented Sanna Marin (sd) On Twitter, he especially thanked the vice-president of the International Hockey Federation Kalervo Kummola “Advocacy work”.

“The IIHF made the right decision,” the foreign minister said Pekka Haavisto (vihr) has tweeted. “The situation in Belarus remains very worrying.”

“The IIHF finally came up with the right solution,” the Minister of Science and Culture Annika Saarikko (kesk) commented on his tweet.