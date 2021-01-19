The Organizing Committee of the Games considers that the interests of the political instigators have been met with the decision.

Hockey Belarus, which has lost the right to host the World Cup, considers the export of the World Cup unjustified, AFP news agency reported on Tuesday.

The Belarusian organizing committee for the split competitions expressed its position on the country’s government website.

The Organizing Committee said it saw the decision as a precedent for using sports competitions as a tool to satisfy the interests of political instigators.

Belarus won the Games with Latvia, but Latvia announced in the autumn that it did not intend to hold them together.

International The Hockey Federation IIHF finally said on Monday that the Games will be exported from Belarus.

The leading image of the country’s opposition Svyatlana Tsihanouskaya recently announced the decision was a win – win for everyone except To Alexander Lukashenko.

The regime of an authoritarian president has violated human rights and oppressed its citizens following the fraudulent presidential election in August.

However, the IIHF did not mention human rights at all in its statement.