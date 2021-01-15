Hockey Belarus admits arrests of ‘some athletes’ but denies athletes’ shelves for political reasons -‘ Belarus ready for World Hockey ‘

Belarus firmly adheres to the organization of the World Hockey Championships in Minsk.

Belarus the olympic committee issued a long bulletin on friday by the organizing world championships in hockey in belarus. According to the press release, Belarus is still ready to host the World Cup in Minsk next May-June.

Chairman of the International Hockey Federation IIHF René Fasel visited Minsk on Monday to discuss the World Cup, which has been demanded away from Belarus. According to the Belarus press release, the talks were open and honest.

The IIHF should decide on January 27 where the World Cup will be played. The Games have been awarded jointly to Belarus and Latvia, but Latvia does not want to co-organize the Games with Belarus. Vice-Chairman of the IIHF Kalervo Kummola has stated that the Games should not be played in Belarus.

Belarus promises everyone in the World Cup full security and stable internet connections to foreign media, among others.

Belarus denies that the country ‘s athletes have been excluded from national team activities because of political views.

“The arrests and charges of individual athletes for participating in events that violate public order can be found. These have been done strictly within the framework of Belarusian legislation, ”the press release states.

In addition, the press release states that the Belarussian government is open to any dialogue with its citizens. According to the press release, this also applies to people with different constitutional views or other aspects of the country’s development.

The press release also mentions the chairman of the Belarusian Hockey Association Dmitry Baskov suspicions of involvement in the beating of opposition politicians. According to the press release, Baskov is innocent unless proven otherwise.

“As a gesture of goodwill, we are ready to arrange a meeting with the IIHF Disciplinary Committee and the Prosecutor General of Belarus to review the results of the preliminary investigation,” the press release promises.