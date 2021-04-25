Hockey Barkov solved the suspense play between Florida and Carolina in overtime

Sebastian Aho scored two passes.

Hockey In the NHL, the Florida Panthers Alexander Barkov settled the game in overtime when the Floridaists were faced with Carolina Hurricanes. The game ended for Florida with a score of 4-3.

The first batch ended at 1-1 readings. In the second period, Carolina went ahead with the superiority goal he was passing Sebastian Aho.

In the third round, Carolina already reached the 3-1 lead. Aho also scored from his team’s third goal.

Soon Florida started to squirm and rose to a tie after the game had been played over for six minutes.

Barkov solved the game after less than half a minute. The Finnish player grabbed the puck after Carolina’s attack situation. He carried the puck from the Florida area to the other end of the bowl to the Carolinsian cage and slipped it behind the goalkeeper.

Finns starred Dallas Stars defeated Detroit Red Wings 2-1 in extra time in a stretched game. The pressure from the stars at the end of Detroit was tough. The team scored 52 shots during the match.

Red Wings goalkeeper Jonathan Bernier repulsed in the game as many as 50 times. Dallas Anton Hudobin stopped 16 shots.

Detroit led the game 1-0 after the first set, but Dallas reached the levels in the third set. Starsin Jamie Benn settled the match after extra time had been played on for 30 seconds.

The St. Louis Blues rocked the Colorado Avalanche 5-3. Coloradon Joonas Donskoi and Mikko Rantanen were still on the sidelines because of the league’s corona protocol.