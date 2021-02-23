Hockey Barkov sealed Florida’s victory in the Finnish NHL battle

Carolina bowed to Tampa Bay without injured Teuvo Sharp.

Hockey In the NHL, the Florida Panthers Alexander Barkov was the only Finnish player to gain power points in the Finnish battle. Barkov scored Florida’s third goal in a blank goal in a match that ended in a 3-1 win in Florida against Dallas Stars.

Other Finnish players in Florida were seen in the trough Juho Lammikko and Eetu Luostarinen.

All four Finns from Dallas, Roope Hintz, Joel Kiviranta, Esa Lindell and Miro Heiskanen was seen in a trough. Heiskanen was the scorer.

Carolina Hurricanes lost to reigning champions Tampa Bay Lightning at home 2-4. Carolina’s ranks lacked a Finnish striker Teuvo Teräväinen, which, according to the club, suffers an upper body injury. Carolina’s second Finnish player Sebastian Aho missed points in the match.

The New York Islanders knocked down the Buffalo Sabers 3–2. Buffalon Henri Jokiharju baited his team’s opening goal. Buffalo’s second Finnish player Rasmus Ristolainen has not yet returned to the team lineup following a coronavirus infection. Islanders Leo Komarov did not play in the match.

The Calgary Flames surprised the Toronto Maple Leafs away goal with a score of 3-0. Calgaryn Sam Bennett, Matthew Tkachuk and Sean Monahan scored a goal for the man. Calgary’s Finnish kit Juuso Välimäki played just over nine minutes in the match and contracted for nearly three minutes undercutting. Toronto Mikko Lehtonen clocked more than 15 minutes into the game, with more than two minutes accumulated by force.

Los Angeles Kings Dustin Brown scored two goals when Los Angeles claimed a 3-0 victory over St. Louis. Finnish defender in Los Angeles Olli Määttä contracted in the trough for more than 16 minutes but missed points. St. Louis Finn goalkeeper Ville Husso was not in turn and defender Niko Mikkola was not in the lineup at all.