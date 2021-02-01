Hockey Barkov and Nutivaara again helped Florida win from Detroit

The Florida Panthers, represented by Barkov and Nutivaara, took two consecutive victories from Detroit.

Hockey In the NHL Alexander Barkov and Markus Nutivaara fed the Florida Panthers to victory over the Detroit Red Wings. Florida beat the Detroit away tray 3-2.

In the first set, Detroit went 1-0. Florida scored twice in the second set.

Florida Carter Verhaeghen the goal in the third round seals the team’s victory. In that situation, Nutivaara fed the puck to Barkov, who passed it to Verhaeghe, who was on goal.

Detroit got even narrower at the end of the match.

Florida also beat Detroit 3–2 in an overtime game the day before.

Finnish striker Joonas Donskoi hit the opening goal of the Colorado Avalanche when faced for the second time by the Minnesota Wild. The wins from the matches are exactly after Minnesota won just over 3 in the extra time of the second encounter. Coloradon Mikko Rantanen failed to continue his strong paint tube.

Carolina The encounter between the Hurricanes and the Dallas Stars progressed to a winning shot contest. Carolina had already defeated Dallas once and did so again, succeeding in the winning shot race twice against the Stars ’single goal. The final readings were recorded as 4–3 for Carolina.

Hurricanesin Sebastian Aho took the feed point Jordan Staalin opening paint. The defender, on the other hand, gained his points from the Finnish stars of Stars Miro Heiskanen, who fed Andrew Cogliano in the second installment of the 2-2 draw.

Carolina maintained strong pressure on the Dallas goal, which was guarded by Anton Hudobin with 37 shots out of 40.

Strong through the goalkeeper played Kevin Lankinen helped his team to the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. The previous encounter ended in a victory for Columbus.

After a steady first set and an undefeated second set, Chicago reversed the game to victory Pius Suterin and Patrick Kanen paints in the third installment.

Lankinen defeated Chicago 32 times. Columbus goalkeepers Joonas Korpisalo was at rest, Elvis Merzlikins made 33 fights. Moved to Columbus Patrik Laine was still out of the team lineup.

Finnish goalkeeper of St. Louis Blues Ville Husso defeated his first NHL victory when opponent Anaheim Ducks crashed 4-1. Husso fought 25 times in the game. The Ducks also lost the previous encounter.