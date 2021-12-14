Hockey Bad setback for young Lions: Central forward Aatu Räty will have to leave the World Cup

The coronavirus messed up the assembly at the last minute before leaving.

Hockey The World Championship for young people had a bad setback when Mikkeli’s Jukuri wave of corona infection swept Aatu Rädy according to him.

Central striker Räty will be eliminated from the World Cup in Edmonton.

The Aces of Pori and the Jukurs of Mikkeli both announced on Monday new cases of coronavirus. The entire Jukuri team has been quarantined.

Defender of the Pori Aces Rami Määttä will also have to leave the World Cup. He will be replaced Karri Aho. Rädy was replaced Roni Karvinen.

“Aatu has been a very good player for us in these events and has also played well in the League. We all know he is a very talented player, ”is the head coach of the Young Lions Antti Pennanen said.

“It is known that we have other good players, but of course a player like Aatu can never be replaced, but we have options that we can supplement. Still, if Finland wants to succeed, it requires top performance. It demands it without Aatu or with him, ”Pennanen said.

Coronary infections and the absentee caused Pennanen to dig up the old wisdom:

“Make plans, but make them with a pencil, and don’t make them with an ink pen. It brings flexibility to life and coaching. ”

Pennanen said that there have been enough moving parts, but this is usually the case in coaching. The worsening coronary situation also always brings more changes.

Räty moved from Kärpi in Oulu to Jukuri in the middle of the season and took his game to a new level in the League.

In last fall’s games for the youth national team, Räty loaded goals and played very strong practice tournaments. He was offered a big role and a number one center spot at the World Championships in Edmonton.

Räty played at the World Championships in Youth in the Czech Republic at the turn of the year 2019–2020, but was not very disappointed with last winter’s racing team. Now would have been a great place to clean the table in Edmonton, but corona infections were missing from the game.

“We need to move forward, what opportunities do we have now to succeed,” Pennanen said, referring to an experienced coaching team that can help players.

“The final decision on how to replace Aatu will only be made after the practice games.”

Aces defender Aleksi Heimosalmi gets into the team, even though Ace also has corona infections. The tribe has already contracted the coronavirus and is therefore free from quarantine.

“Surprisingly easy to deal with. It seemed to be like a fever of the day and otherwise mild flu symptoms, ”Heimosalmi said of his mild symptoms, which he got rid of pretty quickly.

“Of course it’s a good feeling that I survived it, and I’ve been sick before and I was able to go on a trip.”

Tribal that he has fully recovered from the disease caused by the coronavirus and no longer feels any respiratory symptoms or the like.

“I took real peace of mind when I went to practice after I got sick.”

Young people The lions will travel to Edmonton on a charter flight with the Swiss, Swedish and Russian teams on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, the teams will face a two-day hotel quarantine. Last year, my quarantine was in the same place for five days.

“You arrive on time to practice twice when you have your first practice game. The emphasis is on defense because we want to keep it tight. We feel that we have a lot of offensive skill on the team. The key is to get the team to defend in unison, ”Pennanen said.

The World Championships in Youth start on the day of the day when Finland meets Germany at 9 pm (Finnish time). In addition to Germany, the Czech Republic, Austria and Canada play in Finland’s starting block in Edmonton. The final of the World Cup will be played on January 5 (January 6, Finnish time).