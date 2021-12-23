Hockey Audience events on ice – HIFK meets Aces the day before, Ilves’ home game moves

The league responds to new restrictions imposed by regional government agencies on Thursday.

In the league Ilves – HPK will not play on Sunday. Ilves says on their websitethat the match will be postponed to a later date but the date of the match is not yet known.

HIFK’s home game against Aces, which will be marked next Tuesday, will be brought forward during the day, ie it will be played on Monday.

The game transfers are based on new decisions made by regional government agencies on Thursday on restrictions on public events.

The Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI) bans all indoor public events in Uusimaa.

The restrictions will apply from next Tuesday for three weeks. HIFK says on their websitethat the home games against JYP (5.1.), KalPaa (7.1.) and TPS (14.1.) will be played without an audience.

Public events held indoors and outdoors in Pirkanmaa will be banned from December 25 to July 7. January.