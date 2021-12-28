Thursday, December 30, 2021
Hockey At the World Championships for Youth, a surrender victory was sentenced for a corona case

December 28, 2021
The U.S. had to give a surrender victory to Switzerland.

Hockey the match between the USA and Switzerland for the World Cup has had to be canceled due to a corona case. The International Hockey Federation IIHF informs about it on their website.

Two U.S. players gave a positive corona test, and the entire team is therefore quarantined.

The match should have been played on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. The match will not be postponed, but will be a 1-0 transfer to Switzerland.

The IIHF will later decide whether the US will be allowed to play their next first round match, which would be on the program the night before Thursday against Sweden.

Recommended

