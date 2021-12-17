Friday, December 17, 2021
Hockey At least 14 coronavirus infections in the Ace of Pori

December 17, 2021
Most of the team is still in quarantine.

Hockey league jumbo team Pori Ace will soon have as many coronavirus infections as serial points. I’m following websites The first tests between Sunday and Tuesday have revealed a total of 14 coronavirus infections.

Most of the team is still in quarantine and there is no issue for gaming activities before Christmas. The aces will try to play next time on the day of the day, when the top team Turku Palloseura will be guests.

Those who test negative have been retested on Friday. They are released from quarantine with another negative test result. Aces will announce the status update next time probably on Monday.

