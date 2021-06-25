Hockey Artturi Lehkonen’s paint confused Montreal – fireworks exploded, tear gas jets and a police car destroyed

Montrealians were mixed up in their hometown as the Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup finals for the first time in nearly three decades.

Montreal Canadiens Finnish striker Artturi Lehkonen his extra time goal took the hockey league to the NHL’s most successful club to the Stanley Cup finals after a long hiatus, and the puck-crazy city celebrated accordingly.

The revelry in Montreal began even before the sixth semi-final match, when a large crowd packed outside the Canadiens home hall Center Bell to watch the match.

Fireworks exploded as soon as the match started. People climbed the lampposts, drunk on the streets, and gathered in such a large crowd that the police had to block access to the area from people still trying to get there.

The confusion continued to be so dangerous that police resorted to the use of tear gas, Canadian broadcaster CBC said. Some of the supporters threw at the police with fireworks and other objects and fisted the police car into poor condition by turning it upside down.

Television company CTV News said police have arrested 15 people in a riot-turned-victory party and fined 60 partygoers.

There was plenty of work for the cops as the Montreal Canadiens advanced to the Stanley Cup finals.

Canadiensin and the Vegas Golden Knights match was followed by only 3,500 spectators on site due to tight corona restrictions, which police urged CTV News to stay in the arena for a while after the match ended.

The streets of the city saw a much larger crowd of at least 5,000 people. The number of people and disorder did not come as a surprise to the police, as the authorities started preparing for the match as soon as the Canadiens moved to 3rd lead in the semi-finals.

The riot police were on standby even before the settlement game, the newspaper Montreal Gazzette said. Spokesman Rafaël Bergeron told the newspaper anticipation meant a strong police presence around the center.

The Montreal Canadiens have won the Stanley Cup as many as 24 times. The last time the team celebrated the championship was in its previous final summer of 1993.

The colors of the Canadiens were visible in downtown Montreal.

Midsummer the festivities were far from the most famous riot in puck history that got its spark Maurice “Rocket” to Richard a ban on gambling.

NHL President Clarence Campbell banned Richard for the rest of the season in March 1955 and was determined to feel the wrath of Canadian-French Canadiens supporters the next day.

The match against the Detroit Red Wings was already suspended in the opening round when a tear gas bomb exploded near Campbell’s seat. After that, the rampage spread to the streets.

The incidents resulted in the injury of 12 police and 25 civilians, the arrest of dozens of people and massive material damage. The riot ended when Richard appealed to the people the next day.

Canadians know how to destroy their hometown even in the face of big losses, as Vancouver Canucks supporters in the summer of 2011 showed.

Canada’s previous Stanley Cup finalist, the Canucks, lost the finals played a decade ago to the Boston Bruins after a series of matches in the seventh game, after which downtown Vancouver suffered millions of euros in damage.

At least 140 people were injured in the riot, one of them critically and three seriously. At least four people were killed by the knife, and another hundred rioters were arrested.