Hockey Arttu Ruotsalainen from The Lions’ first NHL confirmation

May 10, 2021
in World
The Swede, 23, will make his debut in the NHL this spring.

This in the spring, the hockey league debuted in the NHL Arttu Ruotsalainen, 23, is the Finnish national team’s first NHL confirmation for the Latvian World Cup.

Hockey Association said The arrival of a Swede representing Buffalo Sabers at the World Championships on Monday night on their website.

In the spring, the Swede played 17 NHL regular season games with a power of 5 + 1 = 6.

The Oulu-based striker started his season as a loan player in Tampere’s Ilves, where he scored 16 + 11 = 27 in 19 league matches.

Before the NHL games, the Swede puck the farm series AHL at a point-per-game pace, scoring 5 + 8 = 13 in 13 matches.

The Swede has played for the A national team in the seasons 2018–19 and 2019–20, but he has not yet played in the men’s World Cup.

