Hockey Antti Pihlström’s double winged the Jokers to a home win

KHL Hockey League The Jokers continued to take control of HK Sochi when Sochi, which played poorly and was left out of the league playoffs, came to Helsinki in Wednesday’s game. The Jokerit, who won their three Sochi matches in the previous season, was better again, now reading 3–2.

After an undefeated opening round, Sochi took the lead in the second set, however Antti Pihlström hit the handicap. In the final round, Pihlström ‘s second hit of the evening and Henri Ikosen the opening goal of the season winged the Jokers decisively to escape and victory. Rabbit Kalnins defeated the Joker victory with 16 fights.

The Jokers are fifth in the KHL western block, eight points behind Dinamo Minsk, who has played three more matches. The quadruple brought home the lead for the opening round of the playoffs.

The Jokers will meet Torpedo at their home next Friday.