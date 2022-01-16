Hockey Anton Lundell’s two goals winged Florida to a crushing victory in the NHL

Florida beat Columbus on 9-2.

Hockey In the NHL, the Florida Panthers have rocked the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Florida crush victory readings were recorded at 9-2.

Panthersin Anton Lundell scored two goals in the game. Home team captain Alexander Barkov and Eetu Luostarinen grabbed the entry point for both in the match.

He guarded Columbus’ goal Joonas Korpisalo, who blocked 31 shots out of 36. At the beginning of the match, the Blue Jackets goal was Elvis Merzlikinswho scored four goals. Merzlikins had time to be in the trough in less than 14 minutes.

Carolina Hurricanes quickly recovered from the 0-6 surprise loss to Columbus in the hockey NHL. Hurricanes covered the Vancouver Canucks effortlessly 4-1 on Saturday at home.

Carolina, which is struggling for No. 1 in the NHL East Group and the entire league regular season, is in high spirits as it has won eight of its last ten matches.

The home team kicked off on Saturday Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Sharp. Carolina played with superiority in the opening round when Sharp fed Aho in a great combination close to the b-point arc and Hurricanes’ number one striker shot the puck into the net.

The home team Boston defeated Nashville in overtime 4–3. Boston Erik Haula bait one goal. Nashville guard Hair Saros rejected in the match 39 times.