Hockey Anton Lundell sidelined by the lineup, HIFK twists KalPaa inside

Young Elis Hede directed IFK’s opening goal.

Helsinki IFK gets a serious push against KalPa in the hockey league. The match is exactly 1–1 after the opening round, when the good finishers were roughly the same.

IFK were forced to a substitution as Anton Lundell couldn’t continue playing due to the rough treatment, forcing Tomasz Kowalski to come in from the sidelines.

Henrik Bogström took over the number one troika. In the previous match against Ace, Borgström scored three goals and is starting to get the pace required by the League. Borgström took his place on the field Jere Sallinen and a Swedish striker Sebastian Dykin.

Young winger Rasmus Heljanko, 20, had to be sidelined due to injury throughout the early part of the season, but got involved against KalPa. The entrance was strong when Heljanko was about to score the first league goal of his career in the opening round.

Heljanko fired or baited sharply towards Eero Kilpeläinen paint when Elis Hede, 18, guided the disc inside. It’s hard to say if the puck fired by Heljango would have sunk straight in, but at Hed’s direction it at least went. IFK took the lead at 7.48.

Defender Johan Motinin the cooler paid IFK. Motin had time to sit second only five seconds after Alexander Ruuttu fired a straight-through from the feed. The clock stopped at 17.23. Motin lifted the puck over the plexiglass tray and got cold for delaying the game.

Sword was eighth in the league standings before facing IFK. The Kuopio team’s grip began to slip when there were four losses from the last five matches.