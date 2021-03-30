Hockey Anton Lundell returned to practice after a break of almost a month, still the best scorer of HIFK

The young center striker is likely to get to the final stage of the regular season.

Helsinki IFK central forward Anton Lundellilla there is going to be at least a special season.

Lundell, 19, has only 24 league matches behind him, and at his peak in regular season, the number of games could rise to 28 if IFK and Lundell reach the trough against Fly on Tuesday after Easter.

The fall season in the League was short when Lundell set out to lead the youth national team to the 20-year-old World Cup in Edmonton. After the return, the quarantines were waiting, but a bad lot was hit in the Swedish EHT tournament in Malmö.

Lundell was the first to enter the Lions, but the return mail was a coronavirus infection. Now the previous league match becomes a full two months and the previous match 50 days.

Lundell last played in the League on February 6 against HPK. In the Lions, he represented Finland in three national matches on 11-14. February.

“This week, mut has been put in full swing. Now I have been a long time in good health and able to move, but few have had yet in Himma, “Lundell said IFK’s website.

Lundell was able to train with the team after recovering from the coronavirus, but after that came the flu and was forced to sit back again. If there is no backpack, the return seems to loom.

“Pretty long March.”

“Yes, there has been time here to prepare for anything that can happen. The start of the season was postponed, the NHL booking event was postponed and due to the young World Championships came a break for the games. Now we hope that the games will continue and we will have a new champion for this season. ”

The season toned by the coronavirus holds highlights. The Florida Panthers booked Lundell in the first round and the Young Lions won bronze in the World Cup.

In the league was scheduled to play 60 regular season rounds, but Lundell is falling just under half. In the 24 matches he has played so far, he has scored 16 goals and collected nine assists.

Despite the long break, Lundell remains IFK’s top scorer and fifth-best scorer.

In terms of point averages, IFK is second in the League. Rauma Lukko leads the series.