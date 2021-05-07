Hockey Anton Lundell leaves for the World Championship place in Leijon, HIFK captain Jere Sallinen also joins the group

Lundell made his national team debut in February.

Attackers Anton Lundell and Jere Sallinen related to the Finnish men’s hockey national team’s World Cup strength. The Hockey Association told about it on its website.

Sallinen is the second spring world champion, but Lundell is chasing his first place in the men’s value competitions. He made his national team debut in February. Lundell is the under-20 and under-18 world champion. In early January, he led the under-20s to the World Cup bronze as team captain.

Lundell and Sallinen are HIFK strikers and won the Finnish Championship bronze earlier this week.