Hockey Anton Lundell grabbed the goal, Aleksander Barkov scored and Florida won in Nashville

Florida, which secured the playoffs, is in the winning streak of the seven matches.

Hockey In the NHL, the Nashville Predators lost to the Florida Panthers, who arrived in numbers 1-4.

Finnish center Anton Lundell was in charge of the second goal of the second round and the second goal of Florida, after the second round was scored 1-1.

Also in the third round, goals were scored only by the away team Panthers, both to an empty goal. One of the goals was raised by the captain Alexander Barkovin the pots of feed points further.

Lundell have a total of 40 points in the current NHL season, of which 15 are goals.

Florida, which holds the top spot in the Atlantic Division at the Eastern Conference, has secured its playoff spot. The win from Nashville was already the seventh for Florida in the pipeline.

The team will next meet Anaheim at home on Tuesday.

Nashville instead, it is ranked fourth in the central division of the Western Conference, so the defeat against Florida did no good for the team’s playoff dreams. The home team had won their previous two matches.

“In order to win games like this, we have to play better than we played tonight, the team coach John Hynes said NHL.comin by.”

Guarded the Nashville goal Hair Saros rejected 21 times. Teammates Mikael Granlund and Eeli Tolvanen missed points.

Responsible for Nashville’s only goal Ryan Johansen praised Saros ’grips between the poles and noted that the team just couldn’t take advantage of the game situations.