Hockey Anni Keisala ousted Noora Rädy and inadvertently became the center of the Female Lion’s fuss: “You don’t have to open every click”

Anni Keisala travels to Beijing as Finland’s number one goalkeeper. The player of Tampere Ilves has long dreamed of Olympic gold.

Anni Keisala answers the phone on Friday in Tampere. He interrupts the packing for the duration of the interview – at four o’clock he should leave for Vierumäki in bubble conditions.

Keisala, 24, was officially selected on Thursday for the Finnish women’s hockey national team at the Beijing Olympics, where the blue and white lion team will fly next Wednesday.