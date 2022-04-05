Hockey An NHL legend reveals how players who make millions run into financial problems

Chris Pronger, who has achieved a rare collection of four championships, once celebrated the Stanley Cup victory with Teemu Selänne.

Two meters defender’s wits Chris Pronger belongs to the small group of hockey players who have achieved a kind of four championship grand slam: the Stanley Cup, the Olympic victory, the world championship and the youth world championship.

Pronger has two Olympic victories (2002 and 2010). He won World Cup gold in Finland in 1997.

Pronger has Finnish roots, as his mother, who moved to Canada as a child, is from Pori.

Canadian Pronger played for 20 years in the NHL and is estimated to have been one of the highest paid players of all time.

On Monday, 47-year-old Pronger posted a thread on Twitter in which he shed light on how in hockey and professional sports in general, even millionaires don’t necessarily guarantee a livelihood in a post-career life.

Pronger has the view that more than half of professional athletes have financial problems at the end of their careers.

One problem Pronger sees is that he says many athletes live too wasteful early in their careers and think money is enough forever.

“They are not enough. We are only one injury away from the end of our careers. Always, ”writes Pronger, who in 2007 celebrated the Stanley Cup victory on the same Anaheim Ducks team Teemu Selänteen with.

He says he received a $ 1 million bonus at the age of 18 for signing a contract with Hartford in 1993.

“Such is a huge amount for a young adult. Huge! Understanding its meaning was, to say the least, frightening. Fortunately, I had good mentors in the early stages. ”

Pronger estimates the NHL’s median salary today is about $ 2 million a year, more than six times what it was when he began his NHL career.

Pronger says taxes could go to more than half of wages. In addition, compensation is paid to, among other things, the player’s agent. Then there are the expenses associated with housing.

“An athlete can easily spend $ 20,000 a month. When an average career lasts four seasons, an athlete can then save 2-3 million. But once consumption habits have formed, there will be problems in a few years. I think this is a pretty optimistic scenario, ”Pronger writes.

Pronger says he has heard stories of athletes who have made a million dollars smooth at a strip club.

“I know a guy who received a $ 2 million signing fee. He immediately bought cars for 400,000 and immersed one and a half million in buying a house for his mother. He just didn’t remember having to pay tax on his income. ”

Second as a problem, Pronger sees exploiters and steamers starting to revolve around millions of athletes.

According to Pronger, high-paid athletes are often persuaded to hire a financial trustee.

“That means they’re no longer in control of their money.”

The third problem, according to Pronger, is that many players will become payers in their circle of friends. This can mean, for example, lending money to childhood friends, not to mention paying bills for entertainment.

“This is another dangerous trap. We should be vigilant and say no, but it’s always hard, ”Pronger says.