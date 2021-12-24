Hockey An exceptional path led to Olli Nikupeter’s youth World Cup team: “At least as a parent, you don’t regret it”

Olli Nikupeteri, who plays on Luleå’s representative team, did not rise to the figures of the Young Lions until November.

Striker Olli Nikupeteri was one of the most surprising player selections by the head coach Antti Pennanen qualified for the World Championships in Hockey for under 20s starting on Killing Day.

Before traveling to Canada, he felt enthusiastic about Nikupeter, but he had even been able to wait for the race venue.

“It was a bigger surprise that I got into a tournament played in Sweden in early November. I wouldn’t have guessed it,” the striker, who made his national team debut only this fall, answered STT’s question at a national team media event.

“I played well in the tournament, and the confidence came that I could get into the World Cup.”

Nikupeteri is an unknown case to the Finnish disco audience, but it has an explanation.

The attacker, who learned hockey in Lämäri, Kemi, moved to Oulu’s Kärppi at a young age, which is gathering promises from the region of Northern Finland. He also became acquainted with the neighboring club Haukipudas Ahmat, through whom he struggled at the age of 16 with the Swedish club Luleå.

“I played for the B2 junior season in the joint team of Kärpi and Ahmoja. It went well, and there was a contact from Luleå to go play. Another boy from Oulu was asked to join,” Nikupeteri pointed out. Samu to Romakkaniemi.

Nikupeter did not hesitate to seize the opportunity.

“At least as a parent, I don’t regret missing that opportunity.”

Twosome moved to Sweden for the 2019–20 season, and already in the following season, Nikupeter was able to taste the men’s games in Kalix at Sweden’s third highest league level.

This season, Lulaja’s rock-hard SHL team has also run out of time. The paint account has also opened.

“Physics has moved forward, but the defense game has also been honed in Sweden.”

On the national team, Nikupeter is not expected to be the top-level solver but rather a reliable general striker.

“We have a good team with a really good run and attack. The goalkeepers are good too. We have a lot of skilled players, but also hard workers. A good bunch overall.”

Many national teammates have run through the boys ’national teams and got a taste of the value competitions. Everything is new for Nikupeter, who turned 19 in November.

“I’ve been through things a bit with the other players, but the value competitions can really be seen when you get there and the tournaments start.”