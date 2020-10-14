Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Hockey An effective second set decided, the Jokers defeated KHL’s reigning champion

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 14, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
6
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

The Jokers scored three goals in the second set.

Jokers returned as the winner and defeated TsHKA, the reigning champion of KHL hockey, in his 5-2 Moscow home game. TsSKA was the champion of the Eastern League in the 2018–19 season. Last spring, the championship was not shared after the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the season.

The Jokers showed the direction of the match in the second set when Peter Reginin, Niklas Jensenin and Iiro Pakarisen the goals lifted the Helsinki team to the 3–1 lead. In the final round, the home team scored goals John Norman and Jensen.

A couple of days ago, the Jokers lost at home to Lokomotiv 2-4. The loss was preceded by a series of four wins.

The Joker season continues on Saturday with an away match against Siberia.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Kyrgyzstan | A populist rose to power in Kyrgyzstan and released by supporters last week - This is what the crisis of young democracy is all about

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In