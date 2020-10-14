Hockey An effective second set decided, the Jokers defeated KHL’s reigning champion

The Jokers scored three goals in the second set.

Jokers returned as the winner and defeated TsHKA, the reigning champion of KHL hockey, in his 5-2 Moscow home game. TsSKA was the champion of the Eastern League in the 2018–19 season. Last spring, the championship was not shared after the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the season.

The Jokers showed the direction of the match in the second set when Peter Reginin, Niklas Jensenin and Iiro Pakarisen the goals lifted the Helsinki team to the 3–1 lead. In the final round, the home team scored goals John Norman and Jensen.

A couple of days ago, the Jokers lost at home to Lokomotiv 2-4. The loss was preceded by a series of four wins.

The Joker season continues on Saturday with an away match against Siberia.